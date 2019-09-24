STAR PARTY: Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club Star Party, 8 p.m., Sept. 27, White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield. Meet in the Activity field by the observatory. No prior knowledge of astronomy is required - just curiosity. Rain/cloudy cancels. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Details, go to lhastro.org or email lhaacsec@gmail.com.
SOLAR VIEWING: Litchfield Hills Amateur Astronomy Club solar viewing party during Family Nature Day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchifeld. Club members will have telescopes with solar filters for safe viewing. Rain/cloudy weather cancels.
ILLUSTRATED LECTURE: Sharon Historical Society & Museum will welcome Matthew Spady for an illustrated lecture, “Minnie’s Land: Audubon’s Final Home,” 4 p.m,. Sept. 28, at the Sharon Historical Society & Museum, 18 Main St., Sharon. For more information about this program visit sharonhist.org.
SHARON GREEN TOUR: Sharon Historical Society & Museum will lead a walking tour of the Sharon Green, 1-2 p.m., Sept. 28. Meet at 12:50 at the Sharon Historical Society, 18 Main St.. The tour is free and open to the public and is part of the 2019 Housatonic Heritage Walks. For more information about this program visit sharonhist.org.
POETRY READING: Three poets will read from their work in the historic Hodge Memorial Library, 4 North Street, Roxbury, 2 p.m., Sept. 28, free, with Davyne Verstandig, Dimitri Rimsky, and J.E.A. Wallace. Refreshments will be served.
WOMEN OF ISLAM: Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center presents“Women of Islam” 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 28, $60 including lunch. Aida Mansoor, M.A. will present. For fees and further information click on: www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163, or email programs@wisdomhouse.org
NATURE TALK: Black Bears In Connecticut With Ginny Apple, 1 p.m., Sept. 28, free, David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, Falls Village. Details, call 860-824-7424 or go to www.huntlibrary.org
WINCHESTER CENTER DAY: Winchester Center Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m, Sept. 28. Activities: vintage car and motorcycle show, Revolutionary War Encampment with Drill and Musket Demo at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., local artists and craftsmen with free (all ages) watercolor workshops, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Tours and demonstrations, music by Kevin & Pete, bake sale (pies, breads, cookies), lunch for sale, wagon rides.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., every Saturday now through early fall. Produce, flowers and more, from Crooked Oak Farm, Howden Farm, Lone Silo, Frank n Nance’s health and beauty products, Tania’s Teatime herbal teas.
STORY TIME: Firetruck Storytime Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Sept. 28, free, with the Harwinton firefighters and their truck. All children will receive a red fire hat. Harwinton Public Library, 80 Bentley Drive, Harwinton. Details, call 860-485-9113.
GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: Free Genealogy Workshop, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 28, free, Beardsley Library, 40 Munro Place, Winsted, hosted by the library and the Brooks-Green Woods Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Coffee and cookies provided. For information or to register for the program, call Karen Brett at 860-379-8741, or Beardsley Library at 860-379-6043.
FAMILY NATURE DAY: The 38th Annual Family Nature Day at White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 28, $6 admission, free to center members and children under 12. Demostrations, live animals, children’s activities, food, live music, vendors, silent auction.
UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Understanding Medicare presented by Margaret Ackley, 10 a.m., Sept. 28, free, at Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details, scoville.org.
FALL TAG SALE: Fall tag sale at United Congregational Church, 1622 Torringford St., Torrington, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 28. Fall/winter clothing, jewelry, books, CDs, toys, linens, household items, tools, Christmas items. For information call 860-482-8685.
FALL FOLIAGE FESTIVAL: Winsted’s 22nd annual Fall Foliage Festival comes to Main St. Saturday, Sept. 28. Enjoy the sight, sounds and smells of this annual celebration, rain or shine. Artisans, crafters, seasonal treats, activities.
HIGHLAND LAKE WALK: A 5K trek around beautiful Highland Lake, Winsted, 9 a.m., Sept. 28, free.The 1-Mile Kids run and the 2-Mile walk option for adults means that this event is fun for the whole family! Rain or Shine.
ART OF WORK GALA: The American Mural Project (AMP) hosts its fourth annual Art of Work Gala, 6-11 p.m., Sept. 28, Tickets required. In addition to the highlight of the evening—the recycled wearable art runway show—the evening includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, light projections, a live band, dance party, and dessert. Various ticket options are available for purchase.
FALL MACHINERY FESTIVAL: Connecticut Antique Machinery Association 35th Annual Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 27, 28, 29, on the museum grounds, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road, Kent, next to the Eric Sloane Museum. Giant steam engines, a steam locomotive, gas engines, farm tractors: CAMA’s collection of steam and gas powered machinery will be in full operation on this day. Vendors will be selling a variety of old machinery, engines and tools. Food for purchase, free parking.
AUDUBON TALK: The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon will host Eileen Fielding, Director of the Sharon Audubon Center, for an illustrated talk, “John James Audubon’s Pictures in Prose,” 4 p.m., Sept. 29. 10 Upper Main St in Sharon. For more information about this program visit sharonhist.org.
FAMILY BREAKFAST: Family Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Sept. 29, Church of Christ, 5 Old Middle St., Goshen. Cost is $7 adults, $3.50 age 12 and under. All are welcome.
ART SALONS: Sunday Salon: MOMA — Seeing Through Photographs, 1 p.m., Sept. 29, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Particpants watch video lectures produced by The Museum of Modern Art, followed by group discussions led by Librarian Patricia Moore. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
SOCIETY CAR SHOW: The Torrington Historical Society is holding a car show fundraiser, Sept. 29, $4 per person, at Action Wildlife in Goshen. Fee includes admission to all of the Action Wildlife attractions including the outdoor animal displays and the indoor museum exhibits. Car show features antique autos, classic cars and special interest vehicles. Awards for best vehicles will be presented and all car owners will be eligible for door prizes. All are welcome. Rain or shine. Details, call 860-482-8260 or torringtonhistorical@snet.net .
AQUATIC PLANTS: Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust, Woodbury, presents a talk on aquatic plants with Dr. Tom Philbrick, 1 p.m., Sept. 29, $5 members, $10 guests. Register online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, for more information.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
ROSH HASHANAH SERVICES: Temple Beth Israel, 74 Park Place, Winsted announces its schedule for High Holiday Services. Rosh Hashanah: Sept. 30, 10 a.m-12:30 p.m.; Kiddish and Tashlich, 12:30 p.m. All services are open to the public and led by Rabbi Carol Glass and Cantorial Soloist, student, Josh Schreiber Shalam. $100 donation requested from non-members. For more information, call the Synagogue at 860-379-8923.
MINDFULNESS: Mindfulness for the Curious, 7 p.m., Sept. 30, for ages 12 and up, at the Harwinton Library. Register online www.harwintonlibrary.org or call 860-485-9113.
MONDAY SCHOLARS: Monday Scholars: The Agency — A History Of The CIA, 12-2 p.m., Mondays, Sept. 9-Dec. 16, no meeting Oct. 14 or Dec. 2. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events
ALANON MEETING: An Alanon meeting is held weekly on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Partial Hospital Building, 540 Litchfield Street. For information, visit https://www.ctalanon.org/meetings
REGISTRAR SESSION: The Winchester Registrars of Voters will conduct a mandatory session to complete the town’s preliminary registry list, 1-4 p.m., Oct. 1 in the Registrar’s Office on the second floor of Town Hall in Room 203. Any new voters are also welcome to registrar to vote at this session.
BINGO: St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church holds weekly bingo games at St. Anthony School, Oak Street, Winsted, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. with refreshments and snacks for sale. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Progressive jackpots. For information call the church at 860-379-3369.
SQUADRON MEETING: The Northwest Hills Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary of the United States Air Force meets Thursdays, 7-9 p.m. at the Torrington Armory South Main Street. For information, call Cmdr. Tim Ceritello at 860-620-3670 or email timceritello@gmail.com.
CHESS CLUB: The Litchfield County Chess Club meets Thursdays at the Torrington Library, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington, from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays. The informal club has held several meetings. Membership is free — just show up and play. Adults, teens and older children with an adult are welcome. There are plenty of boards and pieces, or bring your own. For information, call Alan at 850-430-9317.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Duplicate Bridge at the Sullivan Senior Center, East Albert Street, Torrington, Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For information, call John Townsend at 860-567-0671. Leave a message, he will return your call. Bringing a partner is encouraged but not required. Games are now free of charge.