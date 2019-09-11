MUSICAL IMPROV: A Musical Improv program, 6-8 p.m., Sept. 13, Fellowship hall at First Congregational Church, 835 Riverside Avenue, Torrington. Featuring 1st Church Crossroads Worship Band, Traveling Trout (folk), Michael and Company, (rock and standards), Wibo (soul and light rock, blues) and Patty Cerutto, (country, rock and gospel). Admission $5 per person, $10 families of 3 or more. Refreshments provided; proceeds benefit 1st Church Music Ministry. For more information, call the church at 860—482- 4705 or go to www.firstcong.com
ART STORYTIME: Little Artists Storytime, for Ages 3-5, 11 a.m., Sept. 13, free, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. All materials will be provided. Registration required. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
CIRCUIT BUGS WORKSHOP: Circuit Bugs & Vibrobots Workshops, for grades 4 - 6, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 13, Oct. 11, free, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
BUTTERFLY PROGRAM: Sharon Audubon Center presents a program on butterflies, with an author talk by Dr. Douglas Tallamy, 7 p.m., Sept. 13, free, at the Litchfield Community Center. Details, go to sharon.audubon.org/events.
PAINTING CLUB: Shades of Northwest Hills Decorative Painting Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 13, South End Firehouse, Antolini Road, New Hartford. Janet Roache, a certified decorative artist with the Society of Decorative Painting, presents the project Scarecrow Kisses and Pumpkin Wishes. For more information about the program call Mary at 860-482-7416.
BINGO: St. Maron’s Church, 613 Main St., Torrington, holds bingo games every Monday and Friday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bingo beings at 6 p.m., with progressive jackpots and food for sale.
CRUISIN’ CAR SHOW: Brandywine Living at Litchfield 3rd Annual Cruisin’ Constitution Car Show during National Assisted Living Week, to benefit the local American Legion, 5-8 p.m., Sept. 13. With live music, raffles, giveaways, trophies, and food. Free, open to the public. Antique car registration $10, includes one meal and one raffle ticket. For more information or to RSVP call 860-567-9500 or email tyurchick@brandycare.com to register a car.
BIRD MIGRATION TALK: Fran Zygmont, a local and longtime avid birder presents a program on bird migration, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury at the Flanders’ Studio. $10 for members, $15 guests. Register online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, for more information.
DRUMMING FOR PEACE: Drumming For Peace is continuing its participation in the Drums Around the World, drumming for an hour each month at sunset on the evening of the full moon, at Church of Christ Congregational, Routes 4/63, Goshen. Bring your own drums or use the drums/ rhythm instruments provided. No experience is needed. For further information, call Susan Strand at 860-482-6940 or send an email message to sstrand@snet.net. Sept. 14, 6:45 p.m., Oct. 13, 6 p.m., Nov. 12, 4:15 p.m., Dec. 12, 4:15 p.m.
GROUP DRUMMING: Flanders Nature Center, Woodbury, will host a group drumming event, 7 p.m, Sept. 14, $10 guests, $5 members. BYOB and snacks. Drum around a campfire on the Sugar House Lawn, or inside if it rains. Those interested may register online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, for more information.
FARMERS MARKET: Salisbury Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., every Saturday now through early fall. Produce, flowers and more, from Crooked Oak Farm, Howden Farm, Lone Silo, Frank n Nance’s health and beauty products, Tania’s Teatime herbal teas.
SAVING SEEDS: Seed Saving Workshop, 11 a.m, Sept. 14, free, for ages 12 and up including adults. Harwinton Public Library, 80 Bentley Drive, Harwinton. Details, call 860-485-9113.
BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL: Sharon Audubon Center celebrates butterflies, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 14, at the center, 325 Cornwall Bridge Road, Sharon. For full event details and listings, visit sharon.audubon.org/events.
FALL FUNDRAISER: 2019 Fall Fundraiser at the Tapping Reeve Meadow, to benefit the Litchfield Historical Society, 6-9 p.m., Sept. 14. Tickets start at $75 in advance or at the door. Signature drink by Litchfield Distillery, live music, small plates, silent auction. For tickets, call 860-567-4501 or email registration@litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org. For more information about the fundraiser, please visit www.litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org/2019-fall-fundraiser/
WIGWAM ESCAPE: Institute for American Indian Studies’ Wigwam Escape and Museum Field Trip with White Memorial Conservation Center, depart at 10 a.m. Sept. 14. $20 per person. Return at 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 860-567-0857 or register online: www.whitememorialcc.org
NEW POETRY READING: Sharon Charde presents “Unhinged”new poems at the Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 4 p.m., Sept. 14, free. “Unhinged,” a finalist in the Blue Light Press 2018 chapbook contest, is a study in sorrow and loss. Details at scoville.org.
EVENINGS OF POETRY: The Kent Memorial Library is hosting “Evenings of Poetry and Music,” 7-9 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 14 and Dec. 7 in the Library’s ReadingRoom To read or perform or for more information contact Karen Chase at 860-927-4146, email: kchase341@icloud.com, website: www.kchasephotograpy.com, and Facebook at: Karen A. Chase Photography.
GALLERY SHOW: Paintings by Edward Spaulding DeVoe at the Hen’s Nest Gallery, Washington Depot, through September, opening reception, Sept. 14. Free, public welcome.
DEATH AND DYING: Talking with Family about Death and Dying with Rev. Eileen Epperson, Sept. 14 at Wisdom House, Litchfield. For more information or to register visit, www.wisdomhouse.org, call (860)567-3163, or email, programs@wisdomhouse.org.
ART SHOW: Opening of new exhibit, “Drawing Ground” with works by by Judith Kruger, Sept. 14, Marie Louise Trichet Art Gallery at Wisdom House, Litchfield. For more information or to register, go to www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163, or email programs@wisdomhouse.org.
CURLING CLUB BALL: The Norfolk Curling Club presents the “’Sweep’ Into Fall Ball” semi-formal dance, 6-10 p.m., Sept. 14, at the club, 70 Golf Drive, Norfolk. DJ music, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar. Semi-formal attire requested; formal optional Tickets $40 advance, $45 at the door. Advance tickets via PayPal at norfolkcurlingclub.org or email robin@norfolkcurlingclub.org.
STEAM VENT: The fall season of Steam Vent Coffee house, Sept. 14, First Church of Winsted. Open Mic, 6-7 p.m., live performers, 7-9 p.m. Pizza night in the cafe, 6-8 p.m.
CELEBRATE NEW HARTFORD: A weekend of events for Celebrate New Hartford, Sept. 14-15. Open Farm Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m,. Sept. 14, free. Visit the farms of New Hartford for a behind the scenes glimpse into life on the farm through demonstrations, tours and activities. Schedule and details available at https://www.newhartfordct.gov/economic-development-commission/pages/celebrate-new-
FREE SHRED DAY: Free shredding day, food drive, hosted by Salisbury Bank, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 14. Donations of food items and household items for the food bank appreciated. Four boxes of paper per person, no binders. Sharon branch, 5 Gay St., Sharon. For more information view the full community shred day schedule by visiting salisburybank.com/shred.
HUNGERFORD MUSEUM OPEN: The T.A. Hungerford Memorial Museum, 50 Burlington Road in Harwinton, will be open Sept. 15. The public is welcome from 1-3 p.m. to come and enjoy the beauty of the building and its collections and exhibits. This year the museum is featuring a collection of Neuman Hungerford’s photographs and a nature display. Admission to the museum is free. Visit the museum’s Facebook page, T.A. Hungerford Memorial Museum, for more information.
ANNUAL MEETING: FALPS Annual Meeting, 1 p.m., Sept. 15, Barkhamsted Senior Center, 109 West River Road, Barkhamsted. Celebrate the organization and our forests and learn about the work and activities we are doing to enhance them. Speaker is DEEP State Forester Jerry Milne, discussing the work that is going on and the long-range plans the state has regarding their health and growth.
ART SALONS: Sunday Salon: MOMA — Seeing Through Photographs, 1 p.m., Sept. 15, 22, 29, Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South St., Litchfield. Particpants will watch engaging video lectures produced by The Museum of Modern Art, followed by group discussions led by Librarian Patricia Moore. Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required unless otherwise noted and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or visiting owlibrary.org and clicking on Events/Adult Events or Events/Children & Teen Events.
DAY OF THE DOT: Day of “The Dot” at Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury, 1 p.m., Sept. 15, free. Read “The Dot,” wear dots, eat dots, draw dots, frame dots, connect the dots, and ... finding inspiration from artist Yayoi Kusama we will transform the interior of the children’s library into a dot world. Details at scoville.org.
BOOK CLUB: SML Book Club:“Incendiaries” by R. O. Kwon led by Claudia Cayne, 2 p.m., Sept. 15, free. Scoville Memorial Library, Salisbury. Details at scoville.org.
BOB STEELE PROGRAM: Bob Steele’s Century, sponsored by the Harwinton Historical Society, 2 p.m., Sept. 15, Harwinton Town Hall Assembly Room, free. Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Steele was well known to millions in Southern New England as the morning voice of WTIC for half a century. His son, Phil Steele, has published Bob Steele’s Century, a kind of autobiography from Steele’s own files.
MILES 4 MOE WALK/RUN: The Miles 4 Moe Foundation presents its tenth annual 5K Walk/Run at Camp Moe, Torrington, Sept. 15; Harvest Fest with picnic lunch, tours of Camp Moe, silent auction with many prizes. For more information, contact Emil Renzullo, Miles for Moe Foundation at 860-459-4318 or miles4moe@gmail.com
WALK IN THE WOODS: The Torrington Area Parkinson’s Support Group’s eighth annual “Walk in the Woods” for Parkinson’s, Sept. 15, registration starts at 12 p.m., at White Memorial Conservation Center, Route 202, Litchfield. Walk steps off at 1 p.m. with 3 routes. Proceeds benefit area people with Parkinson’s disease and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Research. Download registration forms at http://www.walkforpd.org, or www.torringtonparkinsonssupportgroup.com.
NEW HARTFORD DAY: New Hartford Day, with a music theme, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 15, at Brodie Park. Gather with friends and neighbors and to enjoy entertainment, exhibits and activities presented by businesses, town committees, civic organizations and church groups. Visit https://www.brodiepark.org/new-hartford-day for a schedule of events.
HARVEST BEER DINNER: A Harvest Beer Dinner, 5 p.m., Sept. 15, tickets required, presented by Brewery Legitimus and Bridgestreet Libations & Temptations, with a Farm to Table beer themed feast at Barden Farm. For tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/o/brewery-legitimus-14730160362
SAFETY DAY: Winsted Fire Department Safety Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 15, at Tiffany Gaylord Playground, Rowley Street, Winsted. Activities include Firefighter Challenge, Touch-a-Truck, Child Safety Seat Installation and Inspection, Smoke Alarm Safety, Fire Extinguisher Training, Fingerprinting, Bicycle Safety, CPR demos, LifeStar. Free hot dogs, hamburgers, refreshments provided.