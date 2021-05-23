LITCHFIELD — The Voice of Art will present its outdoor juried show, “Litchfield Art Festival,” featuring fine art and functional art, in two installments this summer.
These live and virtual presentations begin with part one at The Litchfield Inn on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Part two will be at the Goshen Fairgrounds Aug. 28 and 29, also from 10 to 5.
The Voice of Art (TVOA), a nonprofit art organization, is looking for contributions to help cover the costs of producing the festival.
TVOA will invite fine artists, through jurying processes, from New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Florida as well as Connecticut whose artworks demonstrate creativity and originality.
A $7,500 crowdfunding campaign for the festival was launched to receive a matching grant from Sustainable CT’s Community Match Fund. To make this campaign project possible, TVOA needs to raise a total of $7,500 by July 15.
For more information, visit patronicity.com/project/litchfield_art_festival#!and thevoiceofart.org/litchfield-art-festival-2021, or
TheVoiceofArtOrg@gmail.com. Volunteers are wanted.