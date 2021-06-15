State employees made a total of nearly $5 billion in 2020, according to data provided by the Connecticut Office of the State Comptroller.
In all of 2020, state employees received $4.94 billion. The total payroll includes various types of taxable payments received by an employee during that calendar year. It does not include reimbursements for mileage, travel or tuition.
University of Connecticut topped the state’s payroll, with $611.28 million. The Department of Correction, UConn Health Center, judicial branch and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services filled out the remaining spots in the top-five for highest payroll totals last year.
Those five agencies were in the top five in 2019 as well, the data shows.
The state’s highest-paid employee last year was Geno Auriemma, head coach of the UConn women’s basketball team. The data showed he received $2.35 million in 2020.
Auriemma was followed by Daniel Hurley, head coach of the UConn men’s basketball team.
UConn Health Center employees — Ketan Bulsara, Isaac Moss and Hilary Onyiuke — rounded out the top-five earners last year.
Auriemma and Hurley were in opposite spots on the list in 2019, the data shows, followed by Bulsara, Moss and another UCHC faculty member, Hanspaul Makkar.
1. Geno Auriemma, UConn women’s basketball coach: $2,350,000
2. Daniel Hurley, UConn men’s basketball coach: $1,825,000
3. Ketan Bulsara, UConn Health Center: $1,347,625
4. Isaac Moss, UConn Health Center: $1,291,186
5. Hilary Onyiuke, UConn Health Center: $905,214
6. Augustus Mazzocca, UConn Health Center: $884,511
7. Randy Edsall, UConn football coach: $856,000
8. Hao Feng, UConn Health Center: $830,176
9. Craig Rodner, UConn Health Center: $773,502
10. Katherine Coyner, UConn Health Center: $744,332
1. UConn: $611.25 million
2. DOC: $507.15 million
3. UCHC: $462.61 million
4. Judicial branch: $342.62 million
5. DMHAS: $318.08 million
6. Department of Children and Families: $270.56 million
7. Department of Transportation: $259.83 million
8. Department of Development Services: $202.14 million
9. Department of Emergency Services & Public Protection: $182.24 million
10. Department of Education: $170.57 million