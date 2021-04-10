Thomaston artists group holding virtual show

THOMASTON — The Ten-2-One Artists have partnered with the Thomaston Public Library for a virtual art show accessible on the library’s web page.
The artwork may be viewed anytime at thomastonlibrary.org/art-show through June 5. Artwork is for sale, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Friends of the Thomaston Public Library.
The artists have been gathering and painting together for eight years. Their open studio sessions, at the Crescent Gallery in Town Hall, are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The artists paint, talk, laugh, and share their knowledge and passion for art as they create, an announcement about the new show said. The finished works then dress the walls of the Crescent Gallery, which also serves as a community space for local meetings.
For more information, including how the purchase works, call 860-283-4339 or email Alexa Potter, apotter@biblio.org.