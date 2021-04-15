THOMASTON — The Thomaston Crawl, a townwide event on Saturday, April 24, has been organized to showcase the town of Thomaston, its natural resources, what its restaurants have to offer and more.
Visitors are invited to walk, hike or crawl there for the all-day event, created by Steve Schappert of Connecticut Real Estate and The Connecticut Art Gallery.
A small town of about 7,500 people in Litchfield County, Thomaston has a brewery, ax throwing business, a bowling alley, seven bars, American food, Italian, Mexican, Thai, sushi, Chinese, six pizza places, two art galleries, an opera house, and lots of sidewalks.
Many of the businesses will be offering specials. There will be art, music, entertainment, recreation, food, and beverages.
There will be a guided hike at Black Rock State Park at noon. The Thomaston Dam is located on the Naugatuck River in Thomaston. The park offers over 800 acres of public land for a multitude of recreational activities. Hunting, fishing, trail bike riding (two-wheel only), and model airplane flying are among the popular activities, an announcement said.
Thomaston is accessible via exit 38 or 39 off Route 8, and Route 6 cuts the town in half. To learn more, go to http://Facebook/ThomastonCrawl.