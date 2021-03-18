Thomaston Cub Scouts Pack 364 fetes 50th year

THOMASTON – Cub Scouts Pack 364 was recognized for its 50th-year anniversary at a ceremony held at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston on March 4. The inaugural charter date for Cub Scouts Pack 364 was March 1, 1971.
To celebrate the occasion, Pack 364 invited cub scoutmasters and pack committee members from the last 30 years, along with local and state officials to an outdoor ceremony. Special guests included Thomaston First Selectmen Ed Mone, State Rep. John Piscopo (R-76), and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31). The pack was presented with a proclamation from the Town of Thomaston and a citation from the State of Connecticut General Assembly.
Each guest shared how important their scouting experience was a strong memory of their childhood and wholeheartedly endorsed the values attained through being a Cub Scout, an announcement about the event said.
Cub scouting creates a special bond between children and their parents, the announcement said. For those interested in becoming a scout, contact Scoutmaster Jordan Burns through Facebook messenger or text to 631-524-8299. The pack committee may be reached by email at Thomaston.Pack364@gmail.com.