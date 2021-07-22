Thomaston medical office adds general practitioner

THOMASTON — The Hartford HealthCare Medical Group’s Thomaston office has added its newest general practitioner, Dr. Silda James.
The practice at 76 Watertown Road, Suite 2F, provides primary care services. Dr. James previously served as a hospitalist at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington since 2015. Her areas of interest include preventative medicine, cardiovascular health, diabetes, smoking cessation, and nutrition.
“We are truly pleased that one of our own from Charlotte will now be a part of this growing primary care practice in the Thomaston area. Dr. James understands our community and will be a great addition to our regional care team.” said Dan McIntyre, president, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and senior vice president for Hartford HealthCare Northwest Region.
Dr. James attended Ross University Medical School, Dominica, West Indies, and completed her residency/internship at State University of Brooklyn/SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, N.Y., in internal medicine. She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is also a member of the American College of Physicians and the Society of Hospital Medicine.
For information and appointments, call 860-880-8091.