THOMASTON — The Thomaston Public Library’s “Reading Colors Your World” summer reading program runs from June 7 to Aug. 7.
There will be an outdoor family movie night at the library, at 248 Main Street, on Saturday, June 19, from 8-10 p.m. Attendees can bring a blanket or chair for the showing of “Sing” on a big screen. The library will provide snack packs with popcorn, candy and beverages.
In-person registration for all activities begins on June 7 and phone registration (860-283-4339, ext. 3) begins June 14. Visitors can participate in the outdoor crayon box scavenger hunt to receive a prize. For a detailed list of story times, craft clubs, paint nights, and cooking classes, visit the library website, www.thomastonlibrary.org or Facebook page. Registration is required for all programs.