LITCHFIELD COUNTY — The following three Litchfield County students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa.
Victoria Sanchez, a senior educational studies and French & Francophone studies major, is a graduate of the Marvelwood School and is the daughter of Glenn Sanchez and Sarah Marshall of Kent.
Lily Bibro, a sophomore English major, is a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School and is the daughter of Karen Bibro of Salisbury.
Sarah Wojtczak, a junior physics major, is a graduate of Westover School and is the daughter of Joseph and Renee Wojtczak of Woodbury.