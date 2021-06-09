Thunderstorms could bring flash flooding, hail to parts of CT this afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms, flash flooding and hail are expected throughout Connecticut and the Northeast region Tuesday afternoon, forecasters said.
The storms are expected to develop across the state into the evening hours with a potential for heavy rain as well as wind and lightning strikes, the National Weather Service said.
The agency has issued a flash flood watch across Litchfield, Hartford and Tolland counties until 10 p.m.
“Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are developing this afternoon and will continue through the rest of the day into this evening,” the agency said in an alert.
As of 5:45 p.m., Eversource reported 1,281 customers were without power around the state. Most were reported in Hartford, where outages numbered 765.
The National Weather Service said storms there could dump as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain in as little as an hour. “This will result in the potential for localized flash flooding,” the advisory said. Motorists should avoid driving through flash flood areas.
Flooding is likely in urban areas, and in places with poor drainage, the advisory noted.
In Hartford County, a “strong thunderstorm” was spotted on radar over East Granby around 12:45 p.m., the NWS said. The storm is expected to bring “penny size hail and torrential downpours,” as it moves east at about 15 mph.
