Thunderstorms could impact Danbury area Thursday, Friday

The Danbury region could see thunderstorms Wednesday evening and during the afternoon hours Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected Wednesday evening throughout the state with isolated storms possible in Litchfield County. The main concern from Wednesday’s storms will be lightning strikes.
On Thursday and Friday, showers and storms are expected throughout Litchfield County— mostly during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
“Thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds and hail,” the agency said.
The rain is expected to taper off Friday night, giving way to partly-cloudy skies after midnight and temperatures in the 60s.
Saturday, expect sunny skies with highs in the low 80s dropping to the mid 60s overnight with mostly clear skies.
Sunday, temperatures will rise to the upper 80s with sunny skies before dropping to the upper 60s overnight.
The National Weather Service said from Sunday to Tuesday next week, temperatures could reach the low 90s with increasing humidity.