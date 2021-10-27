NEW MILFORD — After listening to roughly an hour of public comment in support of saving the Reservoir No. 4 Dam, New Milford’s Town Council unanimously voted to approve American Rescue Plan Act funds to repair the dam, instead of tearing it down.
The decision was met with cheers, wild clapping and even a standing ovation from some in the audience.
“I’m just very excited that the council heard the public in their unanimous thoughts,” said Mayor Pete Bass. “I think the council got a gist of just how wonderful this natural resource is.”
Speakers called it a “true gem,” an “oasis” and a spot where they could find a sense of calm. They talked about fishing, quiet picnics, skating in the winter and hiking. Several were concerned that losing the dam would mean losing the wildlife and ecosystem it has created.
The 121-year-old dam suffers from significant issues that will cost roughly $1.2 million to fix, including a very old valve that won’t shut, disjointed overflow pipes, spots in the wall where water seeps through, mortar issues on the spillway, and sloughing off the back of the dam.
The dam is classified as a “significant hazard,” which is the second highest hazard classification, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
In response, Bass suggested using some of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to repair the dam’s issues, which have been exacerbated by heavy rainfall this year. Some council members wanted to weigh all options first, including possible removal.
At their last meeting, council members discussed both options, with Bass in favor of repairing the dam. Removing the dam would cost roughly the same amount of money as it would to repair it.
During public comment at Monday’s meeting, it became clear that many in the community wanted the council to save the dam.
A young resident, Matthew Pagan, showed up with two other friends in support of the reservoir. He clutched his fishing rod in one hand while he addressed the council to tell them what the reservoir meant to him.
“The New Milford reservoir, to me, means a place where I’m able to hang out with my friends, go enjoy nature, and get away from my phone— cause there’s not much cell phone service there,” he said. “The reservoir has just been a great place to make memories with my friends.”
Pagan’s friend, Michael Saunders, also made his way to the microphone with his fishing rod. He said being at the reservoir helps him relax.
“Please don’t destroy this beautiful place by taking the jewel out and leaving a muddy, mosquito-infested hole in the middle of a place that is loved by so many — thank you all — residents who spend time there every day,” said resident Sally Talarico, also addressing the residents who had shown up.
Just before the vote, councilman Thomas Esposito got choked up addressing the crowd that had gathered in the room.
“Everyone who stood up tonight really makes me proud to sit in this seat for 12 years,” he said. “This is a proud moment for this community, for us to step up and speak our minds.”
Repair work will not start right away, according to Public Works Director Jack Healy.
“It confirms that the plans we’re putting together will continue moving forward,” he said of the vote.