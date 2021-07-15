LITCHFIELD — In a landmark building on a very visible street, the building at 59 West St. is once again busy serving customers every day.
Espresso 59, an espresso and gelato cafe located in the Litchfield Historic District, has opened for business. The 1,000-square-foot store, owned by Goshen residents Catherine “Kitty” Sambuco and Felix Sambuco, offers more than two dozen kinds of pastries daily, including muffins, cookies and cakes — many made on the premises.
The exact kind of dessert that will be made isn’t decided until the day before.
“People usually pop in to see what we have,” Felix Sambuco said.
Desserts on Wednesday included banana cake with chocolate frosting, rocky road brownies, almond biscotti, and tiramisu.
For those who don’t have a sweet tooth, the store sells flatbread pizzas, mixed cut fruit, Italian sharp cheese, dried sausage and peppers, and olives and garlic toast.
Kitty Sambuco said she learned how to bake from her Italian mother and grandmother in Prospect, where she grew up. She later went to culinary school.
Prior to opening the business, the Sambucos did some reconstruction to the interior of the building — including creating a scullery to separate the kitchen area.
The Sambucos, who are both 60, have two grown children — their daughter Dora Sambuco Ahmed, a Waterbury resident, will be helping out at the business.
While Espresso59 can seat about 14 people inside, the owners are hoping to make outdoor seating available at some point — if the town allows it.
While Espresso has a modern-day look and feel, reminders of Murphy’s Pharmacy exist throughout the store.
Behind Murphy’s Pharmacy cabinets, the Sambucos discovered an assortment of products from another era, including a full bottle of Old Spice after shave, and a Rocky and Bullwinkle lunchbox from 1961. Those items, and others, are now displayed on a shelf inside the cabinet.
Additionally, while cleaning out the store’s attic, Felix Sambuco found lighting fixtures from Murphy’s, had them professionally restored, and hung them in the store.
Mark Murphy said his late father, Joseph Murphy, purchased the pharmacy from its original owner in 1955.
“My dad owned it for 60 years. My parents were hard workers and excited about their opportunity. My father was there until 9 at night. He worked seven days a week,” said Murphy, who is 65.
Growing up very close to the store, on South Lake Street, Murphy said he spent a great deal of his childhood in the pharmacy.
“We had a great clientele — we were the neighborhood type corner pharmacy, we knew everybody, we made local deliveries,” said Murphy, who now lives in Bantam.
He said the pharmacy’s soda fountain was a popular spot for ice cream sodas and milkshakes. “We had coke syrup and we added the seltzer water to it, and used Sealtest ice cream.”
Murphy’s had a phone booth inside, where people made calls for 10 cents, according to Murphy. “Many people claimed they met their partners over the phone booth,” he said.
In 1983, Murphy took over the pharmacy from his father, and kept it in the family until 2019 when it was sold to CVS.
“I was ready to retire and also, it was getting difficult to survive as a small-town pharmacy,” said Murphy, who worked with Felix Sambuco on redesigning the interior of the new business.
“People in this area know Mark Murphy and (his wife) Marla, and Murphy’s was such a big part of their lives growing up,” Felix Sambuco said. “So, we want to continue that tradition and that sense of family and place and purpose in the community.”