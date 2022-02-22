WASHINGTON — A local man named Jeff Liberty was among the estimated thousands of individuals of African descent who participated in the American Revolution.
Some entered the war as slaves and left free men. Liberty was one of them.
Before enlisting in 1781, he had been enslaved by Bell Hill Road resident Jonathan Farrand.
“The story is he served in the American Revolution and, in exchange, his owner freed Jeff and he took the last name Liberty,” said Stephen Bartkus, Gunn Historical Museum’s curator.
Liberty — who historians estimate was in his mid-50s when he enlisted — was a private in the 2nd Company of the Continental Army’s 4th Connecticut Regiment.
The 2nd Company was an all-Black company, consisting of 48 privates and noncommissioned officers, that formed in October 1780.
Liberty served with the regiment from June to October 1781, during which time it performed garrison duty along New York’s Hudson River, according to Glenn A. Knoblock’s “African American Historic Burial Grounds and Gravesites of New England.”
After the war, Liberty lived the rest of his life as a free man in Washington.
Liberty married a woman named Phyllis and had two daughters — Bathsheba and Henrietta — who were born in 1781 and 1785, respectively. Theirs was one of the town’s two free Black households listed in the 1790 U.S. Census, according to Knoblock.
Details of his post-war life are uncertain, but Liberty lived in an area in Washington referred to as “under the hill,” according to the Gunn Historical Museum.
At the estimated age of 72, Liberty died in May 1797 and was buried in Washington’s Old Judea Cemetery.
His grave remained unmarked until 2019, when the Sons of the American Revolution located his burying site and erected a gravestone.
According to Knoblock, other suspected former enslaved people who fought in the war and were buried in the Old Judea Cemetery include men named Cummy, Galloway, Jem, Tony, Peter, Robin and Tite.
Although it’s unclear when Liberty’s wife and daughters died, records show his daughter Bathsheba was still living in Washington in 1850.
According to Census records, she worked for and lived with the Mitchell family in the mid-1800s. In his last will and testament, Abner Mitchell ordered his heirs to “maintain Bathsheba Liberty … during her natural life.”
According to the 1860 Census, Bathsheba was one of only three African Americans residing in Washington that year. The other two were a 12-year-old girl named Louisa Freeman who lived with the family of Jerome Kinney, and a 57-year-old laborer named Joseph Gregory who lived with the family of Elisha Barlow.
This story is part of a series of pieces on historical Black residents from the Danbury area in honor of Black History Month.