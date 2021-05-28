TORRINGTON: Five area restaurants will team up with St. John Paul the Great Academy in June, continuing what organizers call a mutually beneficial program dubbed “Takeout Tuesdays.”
On three Tuesdays in June (and one Wednesday), a different local restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds from its takeout orders made between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to the pre-k through eighth grade, Catholic elementary school.
Participating restaurants in June include:
June 1: DiFranco’s Restaurant, 51 West St., Litchfield, 860-361-6861, difrancosrestaurant.com;
June 8: Pizza Palace, 7 Griswold St., Torrington, 860-482-3006, facebook.com/pizzapalacect;
June 15: Bohemian Pizza and Tacos, 342 Bantam Rd., Litchfield, 860-567-3980, bohemianpizzaandtacos.com; June 22: Noujaim’s Mediterranean Bistro, 436 Main St., Winsted, 860-379-0559, noujaimsbistro.com;
June 30 (Wednesday): Edison Grill, 178 Birge Park Rd., Harwinton, 860-485-1401, edisongrill.com.
Takeout Tuesdays are sponsored in June by Insured by Mindy and Blondin Shea Eye Care.
For more information, call the restaurants or the school at 860-489-4177.