Torrington artist features work in exhibit

TORRINGTON — A solo art exhibition of works by Thelma Appel called “Images of danger” will be at Hope Five Points Annex, Gallery 17, on Water Street from June 8 to July 5.
Appel is both a representational and abstract artist. Her work is included in many major corporate, institutional and private collections such as the Vermont State Legislature, the Milwaukee Art Institute, the New York Police Academy Museum, and the Brattleboro and Bennington Museums of Vermont.
In October 2019, she was honored with a 50-year career survey at the Brattleboro Museum called: Thelma Appel Observed/Abstract.
Throughout her career, Appel depicted scenes that resonated with her personal experiences, according to an announcement.
Appel also created a series of 13 large iconic mixed media paintings, several of which she said exhort the viewer to "live for now,” "make your mark"; "don't look back" and other such seemingly philosophical words excerpted from their original advertising context. The intent is to provoke the viewer to engage in an internal dialogue, the announcement said.
In the exhibition at the Five Points Annex, the images of danger show environmental degradation resulting from climate change, toxic wastes and detritus, with their effects on nature and wildlife, the announcement said.
The exhibition alludes to increasingly destructive storms, wild fires and the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet there is hope in nature's renewal, human compassion, and the dawn of a new day, the announcement said.