TORRINGTON — Five Points Arts Center will host the fourth annual Draw-A-Thon on June 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Five Points Arts Center, 855 University Drive.
This is an outdoor drawing event (the event will take place indoors and socially distanced if it rains).
This event is free and open to the public, plan to stay the whole day or just part of the day. People of all ages and experience levels are invited to join the small works drawing marathon. Paper will be supplied. Bring anything else to draw. Do not bring oil/spray paint. Still-life objects will be available, but the subject matter of the drawings is open to the imagination.
Five Points will also be featuring a virtual exhibition. Bottled water will be provided throughout the day. A $5 donation is accepted.
This event is sponsored by Jerry’s Artarama, West Hartford.
For more information about Five Points, at 855 University Drive in Torrington, call 860-618-7222 | or visit fivepointsarts.org.