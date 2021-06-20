TORRINGTON — Town resident Patricia Mason-Martin, the author of six nonfiction books, has had her first full-length poetry book published. The 105-page collection, titled “In Venice I Could Sing”contains46 original poems and is published by Local Gems Press. The publisher, based on Long Island, N.Y., has published poets from more than 10 countries and 30 states.
“I have been writing poetry for as long as I can remember and am grateful to my creative writing teachers and workshop leaders for their encouragement and support,” said Mason-Martin.
A graduate of Darien High School, Mason-Martin relocated to Woodstock, N.Y., before her move to Torrington. An author, poet/performer and freelance copywriter, she was also the creator and host of SpeakEasy, a monthly poetry/spoken word series that took place on the first Sunday of every month at the Noelke Gallery in downtown Torrington until the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mason-Martin also serves as a marketing communications specialist at Community Health & Wellness Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with locations in Torrington, Winsted, and soon Canaan.
“In Venice I Could Sing” is available at select independent book stores and on Amazon.The poetry book is also available on the website of local author Jack Sheedy at www.JackSheedy.com.
For more information on Patricia Mason-Martin, visit patriciamartin.com.