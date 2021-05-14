Torrington Big Y donates $1,000 to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

TORRINGTON — Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (CHH) has received a $1,000 donation from Torrington Big Y World Class Market to benefit the hospital’s Pink Rose Fund.
The donation is a portion of Big Y’s 14th Annual Partners of Hope Campaign which has given over $60,000 to CHH since 2011, an announcement said. The money is raised at Big Y stores throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts to distribute to individual communities and charities in the communities they serve for breast cancer related screenings, education and treatment.
CHH breast health nurse navigator Tammy Rouleau, and CHH early detection program outreach coordinators Tasha Laviera and Rosa Hilario were presented with the check from Big Y Torrington store director Jim Martin and employee services representative Carla Russo to be used in their efforts to assist local women diagnosed with breast cancer.