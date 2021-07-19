TORRINGTON — Ten-year-old Owen Miller said his teachers have always told him he’s very talkative.
He put that skill to the test recently when he entered — and won — the 2021 UConn 4-H Virtual Public Speaking Contest in the junior speech division.
The topic he selected for his speech was his experience testing monarch butterflies for a debilitating parasite called ophryocystis elektroscirrha, or OE.
“OE is a parasitic protozoan that lies dormant as a spore until it finds a host, in this case, an unexpected monarch caterpillar,” said Owen, who was the champion in the age 9-12 category of the speech competition.
“When the caterpillar eats a leaf that is infected with OE spores, the parasite comes alive inside the gut and then makes the butterfly detrimentally weak,” he said.
Owen said the parasite has been killing many monarch butterflies over the years.
“The goal of the testing is to prevent the widespread of this disease in monarchs,” Owen said.
The competitions were all held virtually, over Zoom. As part of the competition, Owen had to speak for three to five minutes. Judges gave each of the participants a score from 1-100 in six categories, including subject, stage presence, organization and delivery.
While they were allowed to have note cards or a piece of paper they could refer to if needed, they had to memorize their speech. They also had to answer the judges’ questions, and were judged on how well they could speak under pressure.
In order to compete in the state competition, Owen needed to do well at two prior competitions — the Litchfield County Public Speaking Contest and the State Qualifying Rounds, both of which took place over the past few months.
“Anyone who competed in the Litchfield County competition and got a blue ribbon moved onto the state qualifying round,” Owen said.
Bill Davenport, Litchfield County UConn 4-H Educator, said Owen is a “gifted” speaker for someone so young.
“I remember when I first saw Owen give a speech two years ago at age 8 and was blown away then with the confidence and poise he had at that age,” Davenport said.
“Public speaking is one of the most valuable skills 4-H members gain from being an active UConn 4-H member, and Owen is a prime example of how this important life skill can set kids up for success later in life regardless of what they pursue as a career,” Davenport said.
Seven children made it to the state qualifying rounds and the top four of those competed in the state competition.
This was Owen’s second year competing in the 4-H public speaking contest and his third year in 4-H, a youth organization that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. In 2020, Owen won the Litchfield County competition for his speech on goat milk.
Owen said he became interested in monarch butterflies though his mother’s job.
“For many years, my mom has been working at the Sharon Audubon Center and for awhile now, she has been doing a monarch butterfly program where she’s testing monarch butterflies for OE,” said the rising sixth-grader. Wendy Miller works as an education program manager at the center.
In 2019, there were so many butterflies that needed to be tested, that Miller brought them home.
“We brought home 50 and I tested 20 or 30, and I immediately gained a passion in this topic,” Owen said.
The testing involved touching a a piece of scotch tape to the butterfly’s abdomen in order to remove a small number of scales.
“That sample was then attached to a data card and inspected under a microscope,” Owen said. “If OE spores were present, the area around the scales would appear to have lots of tiny black specks. If there were no specks seen, we knew the butterfly was healthy and could be released.”
Butterflies that test positive for the parasite have to be put down . Owen and his mother had good news to report — No butterflies tested positive for OE.
Owen practiced his speech on the butterflies for many months.
“Each time, I said my speech as if I were doing it at the competition,” Owen said. “I would read it over and over again until it was memorized.”
He also read it over Zoom to his family in Pennsylvania, and as well as his teachers. “He was a remote learner this year, so his teachers let him do his speech for his classmates during school,” Wendy Miller said. “It gave him more comfort doing it in front of people.”
Owen said the competition was “nerve-wracking but a lot of fun.”
He added he felt pressure at the thought that “these people are judging you and there’s pressure if you don’t get this right.”
Owen was able to pick up his winning trophy recently in a state championship recognition ceremony at the 4-H Extension Center in Haddam, where he gave his speech again — but this time, in front of a live audience.