Torrington Catholic school donates $3,000 to St. Jude’s

TORRINGTON — Officials from St. John Paul the Great Academy presented a $3,076 check — proceeds from an annual math-solving exercise by the Catholic elementary school’s intermediate grade students — to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital on May 19.
Jennifer Nypert, an intermediate grade teacher, presented the check to Kristin Raymond, who is carrying on her late father Tim Driscoll’s annual local telethon for St. Jude’s.
Students earned pledge money from their families for problems solved in St. Jude’s annual Math-A-Thon, an announcement said.
The school has participated in the fund-raising effort every year since her father founded the telethon 42 years ago. She said most years, the kids also perform in the telethon, though COVID-19 prevented that this year, the announcement said.