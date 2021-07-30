TORRINGTON — “Rainforest Explorer’s: Jesus Leads the Way” is the theme of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School.
The church, at 837 Charles St., Torrington, is hosting VBS for children from age 4 (by December 2021) through Grade 5 during the week of Aug. 9-13, 9 a.m.-noon.
The week will be filled with stories (God Rescues Noah; God Gives the Commandments; Jesus Calls His Disciples; Jesus Heals Ten Lepers; and Jesus Visits His Disciples), games, crafts, and singing.
The school will also be completing a service project throughout the week by collecting back to school supplies for local children in need.
Safety protocols will be in effect and children will be required to wear masks for inside activities; outside, masks will be optional. Call the church office at 860-482-3555 or visit the website at www.stpaulstorrington.com Deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 2. All are welcome.
Contact Information:
Rachel Harrel, Administrative Assistant (ext. #2)
Paula Rosenbeck, Christian Education Chair (ext. #5)