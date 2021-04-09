Torrington Community Health offers free COVID-19 testing Fridays

TORRINGTON — Community Health & Wellness (CHWC) is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing throughout April. Testing will be conducted on Fridays in an outdoor tent at its Torrington facility at 469 Migeon Ave., from 9:30 a.m. until noon. The dates are: April 9, April 16, April 23, and April 30.
Testing is open to all and available on a first come, first served basis, with no appointment, insurance, symptoms, or doctor order needed. For those who wish to preregister, a form can be found on the CHWC website at chwctorr.org. Results are known within three days.
In addition, CHWC will continue to offer periodic pop-up testing throughout the region. The Torrington center is also taking appointments and walk-ins Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. for the month of April. To pre-register, call 860-387-0400.
To date, CHWC has conducted more than 6,000 COVID-19 tests.
For more information, call 860-489-0931.