Torrington dancers receive recognition at South Farms in Morris

TORRINGTON – Two young dancers who have been with the Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory for more than 10 years will be among 16 students receiving recognition at a reception and graduation ceremony May 22 at South Farms in Morris.
Torrington residents Kathryn (“Katie”) Pagano and Viviane A. Hamzy both started dancing at age 3 at the Torrington School of Ballet (TSOB) and eventually transitioned into the Nutmeg Ballet, where they performed a variety of roles in “The Nutcracker” and other compositions. They will be honored at the ceremony with certificates recognizing that they have been with Nutmeg for more than 10 years.
On May 18, 19, 20 and 21, there will be four performances at the Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium. Repertoire will include highlights from La Bayadère, Don Quixote, Coppélia and new contemporary works by Kate St. Amand and Thel Moore. Moore, a Nutmeg graduate and professional dancer, will be featured as a guest artist. For more information, call the Warner box office at 860-489-7180 or go to www.warnertheatre.org.