TORRINGTON — The Torrington schools, the Torrington Police Activities League and Gifts of Love have teamed up in a community project to fight childhood hunger in town.
Fifty children in Torrington’s elementary schools will leave school on Fridays with backpacks filled with a weekend’s worth of food for their families. The backpacks will be delivered by members of the Torrington Police Activities League (PAL).
The effort was spearheaded by a town resident, Michele Sok, who was concerned about the pandemic’s impact on the community’s children. “I have an 18 month old and the thought of a child going hungry was more than I could imagine. Over the last year, I have seen a lot of families impacted by the pandemic. I wanted to find a way to help,” she said.
Sok reached out to Donna Labbe, a grant writer for the Torrington Public Schools and Sue Fergusson, assistant school superintendent, looking for a way to start a backpack program to provide weekend food for children and their families in need. She thought the town would have to build the program from scratch. Labbe reached out to Nancy Carlson at Gifts of Love for some tips on how to do that. “I knew Gifts of Love had a successful backpack program and I was hoping to pick her brain about that,” says Labbe. “By the end of the call, Nancy had offered to expand the Gifts of Love program to include Torrington.”
Currently, Gifts of Love serves 22 schools with weekly backpacks, packed by volunteers and delivered on Fridays.
To find families interested in participating, the school system sent out applications in both English and Spanish to all parents of elementary school students. So far, there are 50 students enrolled in the program, but school administrators expect more applications to come in.
“Our school community has continuously benefited from the kindness and generosity of those willing to lend a hand to help our students and their families in challenging times,” said Susan M. Lubomski, superintendent of schools.
Families of students in the Torrington elementary schools can apply to the program through their individual schools.
To donate to the program, visit GiftsofLoveCT.org and earmark the funds for the Torrington Backpack program.