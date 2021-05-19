TORRINGTON — Members of the community are being asked to donate and drop off perishable and nonperishable food items and gently used, good condition clothing and shoes on Thursday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the First Assembly of God/TCA parking lot, 387 New Harwinton, Road.
As a thank you for donations made at this drive, there will be a free gift and raffle prizes.
The food drive will benefit F.I.S.H. Food Bank of Torrington and the Bread of Life Food Pantry at House of Prayer Church of Waterbury. The clothing drive will benefit King’s Closet Thrift Store of Torrington. Those who donate food or clothing are being asked to drive in to the back parking lot of the church/school.
Clothing items most needed: men’s jeans of all sizes, men’s t-shirts, men’s shorts and men’s sweat pants, and new underwear for both men and women in all sizes.
Food items most needed: canned tuna and chicken, canned beans and fruits and vegetables of all kinds, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, boxed cake mix, cereal, side dish pouches, anything frozen (especially frozen veggies and seafood), and fresh bags of potatoes, apples and oranges.
Each person/family who donates to this drive can enter a free raffle at drop-off to win some prizes.