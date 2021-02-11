TORRINGTON — Community Health & Wellness (CHWC) continues to offer free COVID-19 testing on Fridays throughout February. Testing will be conducted in an outdoor tent at its Torrington facility, 469 Migeon Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Testing is available on a walk-up/first come first served basis, with no appointment, insurance, symptoms, or doctors order needed. To preregister, a form can be found on the CHWC website at www.chwctorr.org. The test is free, with results known within three days.
More testing will be announced in the future throughout the winter months. In addition, appointments can be made for testing at CHWC by calling 860-387-0400.
To date, CHWC has conducted approximately 3,500 COVID-19 tests since May. For more information, call 860-489-0931.