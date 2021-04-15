TORRINGTON — Five Points Gallery, at 33 Main St. in Torrington, will open three new exhibitions: Will Holub’s abstract assemblage paintings are in the TDP Gallery. Erin Koch Smith’s exhibition in the East Gallery features narrative based paintings. The West Gallery features a group exhibition of four artists (John Gintoff, Eleanor Sabin, Max Seinfeld & Kevin Van Aelst) working with unique approaches of process and alternative use of media, an announcement said. The three exhibitions will run from April 16 to May 22.
Will Holub’s exhibition, “It’s Today,” explores issues of chance and recognition by revealing previously unseen fragmented imagery across the tactile surface.
Erin Koch Smith's exhibition, “Two Stories,” draws from two bodies of work that utilize imaginative narratives and stories to build a language for experience that cannot be expressed in a different way, the announcement said. One narrative features the imaginary heroics of a lamp trapped inside a psychological landscape built out of memories, which is based on Philip Guston’s 1974 painting, “Lamp.”
The group exhibition, “It’s All About Process,” features work by artists John Gintoff, Eleanor Sabin, Max Seinfeld and Kevin Van Aelst.
Photography is often a straightforward and traditional way to capture how we experience moments; however, John Gintoff challenges how the viewer perceives traditional photography by using photographic prints to create three-dimensional sculptural forms, according to a release. Kevin Van Aelst also plays with a reimagining of traditional photography. His layered digital process deals with the malleability of notions of truth and memory.
Eleanor Sabin’s work explores the conflicts between the man-made and the natural world. Her process of creating layered detailed pen and ink drawings of the natural world are then disrupted by saturated airbrushed color, bold geometric patterns and lines creating new tensions of space, the announcement said.
Max Seinfeld’s sculptures also play with tensions through contrasting materials, color and form. His small sculptures’ interplay of solid vs. seemingly liquid forms allows for a sensation of a lingering touch or inching grip. The interaction of natural and artificial colors in Seinfeld work are drawn from observations in contemporary media, such as the allure of a red Cadillac versus the natural colors of the raw materials, the announcement said.
Five Points will be following the State of Connecticut's COVID-19 reopening guidelines. There will be no opening reception. Five Points will present a virtual Zoom artist talk on Friday, May 7 at 6 p.m
For more information about Five Points Gallery, visit fivepointsarts.org.