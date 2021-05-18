TORRINGTON: Five Points Gallery, at 33 Main St. in downtown Torrington, will open three new exhibitions: L.G. Talbot’s figural paintings will be in the East Gallery. Sarah Allen Prigodich’s exhibition in the TDP Gallery features drawings and mixed media sculptures. The Five Points Launchpad Biennial will be an exhibition in the West Gallery.
The three exhibitions will run from May 28 to June 26.
L.G. Talbot’s exhibition, Hands Up, will feature large paintings of pure expression and energy. Pulled from everyday life, Talbot’s imagery is inspired by the physical movements of the body and current social and political affairs, an announcement said.
Sarah Allen Prigodich’s exhibition, Fixed State, features ceramic sculptures that are physical representations of psychological incongruities: the doubts, questions and shifts in perspectives through which memories are viewed.
The Five Points Launchpad Biennial, in the West Gallery, will feature a range of works created from the artists’ time spent in the program. Freelance illustrator Ethan S. Brewerton creates highly detailed mechanical and organic drawings, comics and graphics both physically and on digital platforms, the announcement said. The drawings are inspired by his love of problem solving, engineering, architecture and the lores of fantasy and science fiction. Children’s book illustrator Erin Cunliffe’s work includes everything from pop culture, politics, history, and reimagined characters invented during her childhood. Artist Arnethia Douglass creates patterned, textured and layered mixed media based works inspired by social, political, economic and science based issues such as social norms, religion, global warming and pollution. Emilia Stronk is a graphic illustrator creating an ongoing fantasy-based web series titled “Chip on the Shoulder.” Sarah Sparkowski created this series of collages based on her background in printmaking. Working with physical layers in a more direct manner compared to the very layered process of lithography, she creates a narrative using images as her vocabulary.
Five Points will present a virtual Zoom Artist Talk on Friday, June 18, at 6 p.m.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. & Sunday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., and by appointment, 860-618-7222. There is no admission charge. Five Points exhibitions and educational events are free and open to the public. All visitors inside the gallery are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing protocol.
For more information about Five Points Gallery, visitwww.fivepointsarts.org.