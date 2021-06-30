TORRINGTON — Five Points Gallery, at 33 Main St., will open its 2021 Juried Exhibition on Friday, July 2.
Juror Joseph Fucigna reviewed over 900 works submitted by artists representing 33 States, Germany, Italy and Canada. Fucigna selected 54 artists to participate, representing 14 states.
The exhibition features a wide variety of disciplines including painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography, drawing and mixed media works. All artwork will also be displayed on the Five Points’ website in an online exhibition.
The exhibition will run from July 2 - Aug. 14, with an in-person opening reception on July 2, from 5-8 p.m. The one award, a 2022 solo exhibition in Five Points Gallery, will be at announced 7 p.m.
For more information about Five Points Gallery, please visitwww.fivepointsarts.org