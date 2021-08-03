TORRINGTON — Five Points Gallery, located at 33 Main St. in downtown Torrington, will exhibit Remembering Ground Zero: 20th Anniversary Show, a retrospective exhibition that remembers the September 11 attacks through paintings and drawings that recall
both the time before the towers’ fall and the collective shock and pain of the aftermath. The exhibition will feature works by artists Donald Bracken, Susan Crile, Charlotte Ghiorse, Pamela Lawton, Gwinn Lowman and Torild Stray.
The exhibition was co-curated by artists Donald Bracken and Torild Stray, both of whom were
participants in World Views, a pilot artist residency program, launched by the Lower Manhattan
Cultural Council (LMCC) in 1999. Nineteen artists were selected by Graham Nickson, Dean of
the New York Studio School, to make art in the north tower of the World Trade Center. Each
artist used their medium of choice to interpret and document the view of Manhattan with its ever
changing weather, light and patterns. It has been over twenty years since the World Views artists
made their art from a perspective framed by windows on the world—a perspective that no longer
exists.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., and by appointment (860-618-7222). There will be an in-person opening reception on Friday, August 20, from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a Zoom Artist talk on Friday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m.
There is no admission charge. All artwork is for sale. Five Points exhibitions and educational
