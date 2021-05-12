Torrington Historical Society gets $4,642 grant

TORRINGTON — Connecticut Humanities has awarded a $4,642 grant to the Torrington Historical Society for the purpose of expanding programming and providing greater public access to museum collections.
In an effort to make its collections and programs accessible to all, the museum will increase its offerings of free programming including virtual lectures, a virtual tour of the society’s exhibit: No Place Like Home: The History of Torrington, online access to museum collections and two onsite children’s programs.
For more information about the society, visit torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.