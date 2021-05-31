Torrington Historical Society hosting program on street names

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Historical Society will host the third virtual program in a series of three staff-presented talks on Wednesday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m.
The program will be presented by Gail Kruppa, assistant director/curator of the Torrington Historical Society. This program is free to the public and is sponsored by Connecticut Humanities.
Every day, people travel along Torrington streets but how often do they stop and think about the history of these roadways? Who and what are these streets named for? Though some street names are straightforward (i.e., Main, Water) the derivation of other names is unknown to many people today.
Illustrated with historic images from the Torrington Historical Society collection, this program will explore the stories behind Torrington street names and the connection to local people, places, industries and events. In the process, attendees will learn about factors that led to the growth and development of Torrington.
To register, visit the Society’s home page, www.torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.