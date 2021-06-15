Torrington Historical Society hosting summer concert series

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Historical Society is hosting its summer concert series, set amidst the gardens of the Hotchkiss-Fyler House Museum, 192 Main Street.
The first concert will be held on June 25 at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the bluegrass band Five ‘n Change, based out of New Haven. The concert is sponsored by Eastside Electric, O&G Industries and Union Savings Bank. The rain date is Saturday, June 26.
Attendees must bring their own lawn chairs and are welcome to bring refreshments. Tickets are $12 for Torrington Historical Society members, $15 for non-members. To purchase a ticket, please visit: https://thsbluegrass2021.eventbrite.com
Five ‘n Change is a band whose music is a balance of American roots music that both reinterprets and redefines the bluegrass songbook. Formed in 2011, the band has spent the last several years building a catalog of music that showcases the group’s strong vocals and musical abilities. For more information about Five ‘n Change or to listen to their music, visit fivenchange.com/.