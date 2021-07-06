TORRINGTON — Torrington Historical Society presents Bilingual Storytelling in the Garden on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. with a reading of “Come Look Up with Me/Ven A Buscar Conmigo” by Vicki Kinsella. The book, which will be read in English and Spanish, highlights the importance of taking time to appreciate the beauty and magic that surrounds people every day and sharing those discoveries with others.
The event will be held in the Torrington Historical Society’s Hotchkiss Fyler Gardens at 192 Main Street. The event is free and appropriate for all ages. There is parking behind the building or on the street.
Following the reading, participants are invited next door to view Torrington History Museum’s permanent exhibit, No Place Like Home: The History of Torrington to learn more about the people, places, stories and objects that comprise the city’s history.
Children should be accompanied by an adult. Please bring chairs or a blanket to sit on and a snack. Masks are not required outdoors but social distancing guidelines should be followed. Masks are required inside the museum building.
This event is sponsored by CT Humanities.
To register, sign up at torringtonhistorical@snet.net or call 860-482 8260.