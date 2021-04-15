Torrington Historical Society presents virtual series on glass negative images

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Historical Society will begin its series of free virtual programs on Wednesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation called “Beyond the Image: A Story in Black and White.” Sue Weston, museum educator, will share the journey of hundreds of glass plate negatives and their return to Torrington a century after they were produced.
Illustrated with images from glass plate negatives, this presentation will explore the clues that helped identify the Torrington photographer and the local places and people that inspired his work, an announcement said. Attendees will get glimpses of late 19th and early 20th century Torrington as seen through the eyes of one photographer. To register, visit the society’s home page at torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Weston began working at the society as a volunteer and her first project was the cleaning, scanning and housing of a large collection of glass plate negatives that had been acquired by the museum. The negatives had previously been owned by a woman in Vermont who, after noticing a Flieg & Newbury, Torrington label on some boxes, offered them to the Torrington Historical Society. While some images were clearly identifiable as Torrington scenes, others were unknown and the photographer was also a mystery. Weston’s extensive research eventually led to identifying the photographer and the location of many of the scenes.
Upcoming virtual programs will include “Black Friday: The Flood of 1955” to be presented by Mark McEachern, executive director, on May 19, and “What’s in a Name: The History of Torrington Streets,” which will be presented by Gail Kruppa, curator, on Wednesday, June 16. To be added to the society’s email list, visit its website.