Torrington Historical Society to host Flood of 1955 talk

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Historical Society will host a free virtual program on “Black Friday: The Flood of 1955 in Torrington,” on Wednesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Torrington Historical Society Executive Director Mark McEachern will give this illustrated presentation, based on the society’s collection of photographs of the flood and its aftermath. A selection of human interest photos was taken by professional photographer James Miller of Torrington.
Early in the morning of Aug. 19, 1955, the Naugatuck River unleashed the force of its overflowing waters on Torrington, then a city of 29,000, the historical society’s announcement said. As residents slept, torrents of water poured through the city, taking with it trees, boulders, debris, machinery, automobiles, bridges, houses — anything in its path.
In the end, Torrington sustained its worst disaster on record. Seven lives were lost, 20 homes and 28 firms destroyed, not to mention the extensive damage to homes, businesses and industries. But, people came together, helped their neighbors and with the aid of state and federal services, rebuilt their city.
To register, visit the society’s home page, torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.
This is the second virtual program in a series of three staff-presented talks and is sponsored by CT Humanities. The next virtual program will be on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. “What’s in a Name: The History of Torrington Streets” will be presented by Gail Kruppa, assistant director/curator.