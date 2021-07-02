Torrington Historical Society to host outdoor jazz concert

TORRINGTON --- The Torrington Historical Society’s 2021 outdoor concert series will continue with the second performance of the season featuring a jazz concert by New Chordtet on Saturday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for Torrington Historical Society members and $15 for others. To purchase a ticket, visit thsjazznewcordtet.eventbrite.com.
This outdoor performance is set on the lawn and gardens of the historic Hotchkiss-Fyler House Museum, 192 Main Street, home to the Torrington Historical Society. Attendees bring their own lawn chairs and are welcome to bring refreshments. The rain date is July 18.
Featuring Peter McEachern on trombone and Dave Santoro on bass, New Chordtet will include Joe Magnarelli (trumpet), Tom Melito (drums) and Larry Ham (piano).
For more information, visit torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.