Torrington History Museum reopens with two exhibits

TORRINGTON --- The Torrington Historical Society, which reopened the Torrington History Museum at 192 Main Street, presents two exhibits, No Place Like Home: The History of Torrington and Pursuit of Precision: The Hendey Machine Company 1870-1954.
The exhibits will remain open through Oct. 30, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
No Place Like Home is a self-guided exhibit that takes visitors on a chronological tour of Torrington’s history. Visitors will learn how the town grew and developed, and the factors that led to its changes over time. Objects from the society’s collection, as well as reproductions of photographs and maps, are featured throughout the exhibit. They include Native American tools; 18th century artifacts; products made in Torrington including brass, clocks, guitars, and bicycles; items brought to Torrington by immigrants; John Brown memorabilia; and a vendor’s cart that belonged to Sam the Hot Dog Man. Topics addressed in the exhibit include geology, Native Americans, 18th-century settlement, the Litchfield County Anti-Slavery Society, John Brown, immigration, the Flood of 1955, and the city’s industrial history.
Pursuit of Precision interprets the history of the Hendey Machine Company, a longtime Torrington manufacturer of machine tools including lathes, shapers and milling machines. A belt-driven machine shop display featuring three Hendey machines is a highlight of this exhibit.
For the safety of visitors and staff, COVID protocol will be in effect. Visitors are required to wear face masks and must observe social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available. Those who have been sick or are not feeling well are asked to remain at home, and anyone who is required to self-quarantine should remain at home.
