TORRINGTON — During National Nurses Week, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital has nominated Jennifer Bellefleur and Susan Kellogg for this year’s Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing.
“We are so pleased to recognize and congratulate Jennifer and Susan for their devotion and commitment to their profession and patients. They are both special colleagues and mentors to so many at Charlotte,” said Teresa Fuller, vice president for Patient Care Services at HHC Northwest Region.
Bellefleur, RN, BSN, is the clinical manager of Charlotte Hungerford Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, going above and beyond the call and leading by example each day for patients and coworkers, a CHH announcement said.
Kellogg, RN, CNOR, is the hospital’s operating room scheduling coordinator and a 34-year veteran of the Surgical Services Department. Throughout her career, she has made a significant impact on patient caregiving support to patients, mentoring staff, and most recently ensuring that all patients receive the appropriate COVID-19 testing for upcoming surgeries,” the announcement said.
The Nightingale Awards for Excellence in Nursing program was originally developed by the Visiting Nurse Association of South Central Connecticut to be a collaborative effort to celebrate outstanding nurses and elevate the nursing profession. The goals of the program are to encourage retention, inspire future nurses, focus public attention and recognize the breadth and scope of nursing practice at the local level.