Torrington hospital has new outpatient procedure for heart patients

TORRINGTON — Patients diagnosed with congestive heart failure can have their condition remotely monitored daily, a Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (CHH) announcement said. This new outpatient procedure is now performed at CHH by Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute cardiologists and CHH interventional radiologists.
The procedure uses technology known as CardioMEMS, a battery-free sensor that is implanted into the patient’s pulmonary artery to help monitor the pressure from the artery, the announcement said. Once inserted, heart failure patients spend a few minutes each day at home using a special pillow that acts as an antenna to read the implanted sensor. The pillow then transmits the pressure readings through a secure website to the local cardiology office and data is reviewed by the patient’s medical team.
Registered Nurse Maureen Spierto then follows up with each patient after reviewing their daily readings with the care team.
For more information, call 860-489-1132.