Torrington Hospital presenting talk on colon cancer

TORRINGTON — There will be a free virtual interactive class called “Why take chances with colon cancer?” Aug. 3 from 5-6 p.m.
The presentation will be given by gastroenterologist Michelle Tong, MD, and will address the risks and symptoms of colon cancer, colon polyps and tumors, and screening options to detect and prevent colon cancer. There will be a live question and answer session after the talk.
Registration is required. Call 1.855.HHC.HERE (855-442-4373) or go to HartfordHealthCare.org/VirtualClasses. Those who register will receive an email with instructions on joining the virtual class.