Torrington JC Penney announces store closing date

The JC Penney in Torrington is expected to close on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 the store announced Wednesday. The store in Torrington Commons is now undergoing a liquation sale. JC Penney filed in mid-May for bankruptcy protection from creditors, reflecting the intensified losses it was absorbing as a result of mall closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Torrington store is one of 154 stores in the nation that are closing.