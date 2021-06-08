LITCHFIELD — The sedate community was caught by surprise Monday evening when state police were called to investigate a deadly shooting involving a respected attorney outside his law firm along the town’s historic green.
On Tuesday, state police identified the victim as 39-year-old Matthew Bromley, of Torrington. They said he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The law firm, Cramer & Anderson, said one of its partners, attorney Robert Fisher, was involved in the shooting and has been placed on leave. State police identified Fisher as the “subject of the investigation” and said he remained at the scene Monday evening.
Fisher declined to comment when reached by phone on Tuesday.
State police have released few details about the shooting, other than to say Bromley was killed and the weapon belonging to a registered owner was seized at the scene. They have not yet said what motivated the killing.
On Tuesday, Cramer & Anderson released a statement, saying the firm had no connection to Bromley.
“We have conducted a review of client records and found no record of Mr. Bromley ever being a client of the firm, or being a listed adversarial party,” the statement read. “The firm continues to cooperate with investigative authorities.”
Barbara Morehouse, who is renting the Parson’s Home adjacent to the law firm, said she was taking a nap in an upstairs bedroom that faces the lawyer’s office when the shooting occurred. Along with her husband and daughter, she said they “heard at the same time a woman scream and a gunshot.”
Her daughter came to her and said someone was shot.
“My husband called 911 and there was someone lying on the parking lot with blood coming out all over, and there was a gentleman standing on the phone, and there was a woman pacing.”
State police said they could not confirm whether a woman or if any other witnesses were at the scene, citing the ongoing investigation.
State police troopers were sent to the law office at 46 West St. about 5 p.m. Monday after receiving emergency calls “regarding a disturbance in which a firearm was discharged.” State police said one call came from the person who fired the gun.
According to the firm’s website, Fisher, the resident partner in the Washington Depot office, specializes in real estate law, and also works on estate planning and administration.
Judicial records show Fisher was not representing anyone in any active civil or criminal cases as of Tuesday.
Fisher, who lives in Goshen, joined the firm after graduating from UConn Law in 1976 and became a partner five years later, the firm’s website said.
Fisher, a Vietnam veteran, is a well-liked and respected member of the bar, said Litchfield County Bar Association President Ryan Henry, a partner at Allingham, Readyoff & Henry.
“I’ve known Bob my entire career. He’s a very respected senior member of the bar association,” Henry said. “He’s had a very long, successful career. He’s a pleasure to work with.”
Henry said Fisher was not the person anyone would expect to be involved in a confrontation. “He’s a very cool, calm guy,” he said.
Though Cramer & Anderson said the firm had no connection to Bromley, state police said Fisher and the Torrington man may have known each other.
“We do believe that they know of one another, but in terms of the exact relationship between both parties, that is unknown at this point,” said Trooper Jose Dorelus, a state police spokesperson.
The fatal shooting was jarring for residents accustomed to the safe area where some say they leave their doors unlocked. The homicide was the first in town in nearly 16 years, state crime statistics show.
“I’ve been living in Litchfield my whole life and stuff like this doesn’t really happen here,” said Ben Judd, 22, of Litchfield who said he drove by the law firm Monday night as police were investigating the scene.
“I have really never felt any danger here. I just lock stuff by habit,” he said. “I never really thought of it like someone’s going to break in or anything like that. It’s a quiet town. Not a lot of stuff goes on.”
Louis Lemieux, a Litchfield resident who owns Blueprint CT Kitchen, said Cramer & Anderson have been his attorneys for about a decade.
Lemieux said he was “stunned” when he heard about the shooting.
“Bob is well known in the community and it’s very surprising for us to have something like that happen in our town,” he said.
Bernice Olivetti, of Goshen, said the incident was “shocking” and she had not heard of another homicide in town in “forever.”
Olivetti’s husband, Phillip, said he was very surprised when he heard about the incident.
“Shootings here? It doesn’t happen,” he said.
“The first thing I thought of is if it’s a serial guy or not. It doesn’t happen around here, generally speaking. I thought, ‘OK, do I lock the doors tonight?’”
Staff writer Peter Yankowski contributed to this story.