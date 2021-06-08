Torrington: O&G industries names head of business development

TORRINGTON – Christina Oneglia Rossi has been named vice president of business development within O&G Industries’ Building Group. In her new role, Christina will be focused on driving growth for building construction services throughout the region, an announcement said.
Rossi is a fourth generation member of O&G’s founding family – the Oneglia family. During her 17-year career with O&G, she has thrived in her role as a project manager within the Special Projects Group where she focused on healthcare construction projects, an announcement said.
She holds a Master of Science in construction management from Central Connecticut State University and has been recognized with a Healthcare Construction Certificate from the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE).