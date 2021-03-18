TORRINGTON — Occupational therapist Jennifer Langrock of Litchfield Hills Orthopedic Associates, 245 Alvord Park Road, recently earned her accreditation as a certified hand therapist through the Hand Therapy Certification Commission.
After meeting the requirements, Langrock now holds the highest recognition in therapy for hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder injuries, conditions and postoperative rehabilitation, an announcement said.
Langrock graduated from James Madison University with her bachelor’s degree and earned her master’s degree in occupational therapy from Sacred Heart University. She is certified by the National Board for Certification in occupational therapy., call 860- 482-8539, or visit LHOA.com.