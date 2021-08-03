TORRINGTON — Main Street Torrington, which organizes the Torrington Strawberry Festival, is busily planning its next event — Torrington Oktoberfest, to bring the German celebration to Franklin Plaza on Sept. 24.
“This will be the first event at Franklin Plaza with alcohol, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make it great,” said Main Street Torrington co-founder Edward Cannata.
Cannata runs the agency with Rachel Kelly, owner of Kelly’s Crystals on Main Street, along with a group of volunteers.
“Franklin Plaza is perfect for this kind of event,” he said. “It was built for it.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Main Street Torrington. Rain date is Sept. 26.
“We are praying it doesn’t rain and that the COVID-19 restrictions won’t be a problem,” Cannata said. “We’re moving forward with it. If we have to reschedule it, we will, but we don’t anticipate that. It’s going to be a nice fall event.”
Oktoberfest will be presented traditionally, with a six-piece band, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men, and local craft beer from Bad Dog Brewing Co., Great Falls Brewing Co. and Brewery Legitimus, together serving an array of Oktoberfest beers. In Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest traditionally begins on the last Saturday of September and continues through the month of October, Cannata said.
Main Street Torrington is providing grilled bratwurst, oot-long hot dogs, sauerkraut, red cabbage and German potato salad, with German chocolate cake and apple strudel for dessert. Bavarian pretzels and other snacks also will be for sale. Meals start at $7, desserts start at $4. Beers are $5 each, and the first one is free with admission, according to Cannata.
Three Blackstone four-burner, 36-inch flat top grills, which will be used to prepare the festival food, will be raffled off, and tickets are $5 each or five for $20. “These grills have been purchased from Lowe’s specifically for use at Oktoberfest,” Cannata said. “They will be well seasoned and ready for use. The retail value for each grill, with the propane tank, is $450, so it’s a great prize.”
Tickets for the festival are $10 per person. The festival is set for 5-9 p.m. Sept. 24 and is for those 21 and older only.
Capacity for this event is limited, and tickets will not be sold at the door. This event is 21 and older; no children or pets allowed. Tickets can be purchased at www.firstbeerfree.com.
“I'm selling 400 tickets, and I’ve already sold 275 so far,” Cannata said. “I’ve been pushing it on Facebook.”