BANTAM — A critical fundraiser for Prime Time House will return for its sixth year on Nov. 20.
The Torrington-based nonprofit, which provides support for individuals in northwestern Connecticut suffering from mental illness, will operate its “Home for the Holidays” pop-up shop at 760 Bantam Road. The boutique will sell gently used home furnishings, accessories, holiday decorations and gifts through Dec. 30.
The property is owned by state Rep. David Wilson, who represents Bethlehem, Litchfield, Morris, Warren and Woodbury. Wilson and his wife Lynne donated the space to the nonprofit.
Kathi Weinstein, the nonprofit’s director of development, said they raised $44,000 the last time they held the fundraiser in 2019. They had to skip last year because of the pandemic.
The funding goes a long way toward supporting the mission of the Prime Time House, she said.
“One of our members had once said that they feel that Prime Time House is the place to go in between doctors appointments,” Weinstein said.
Weinstein said they are a non-clinical recovery program, meaning they support people who are receiving medical help from doctors with work placement, a food pantry, free daily lunches, mindfulness exercises and more.
“Most of them have severe mental illness,” Weinstein said. “It’s consistent and it’s reoccurring. Even though they might be doctoring or on medication, they need additional support. We are not therapists and we are not psychiatrists. We have a social program to reconnect them and connect them with friendships. They all have a commonality when they come to the clubhouse. Many friendships develop as a result of people coming.”
Weinstein said each member who comes to Prime Time House is given their own individual plan.
“Each individual comes in and is assigned a member of the staff that they work with to develop their own pathway to recovery,” Weinstein said. “Everyone is treated in a unique way. Each person is treated with dignity. They aren’t treated as somebody who has an illness. They just need help.”
An obstacle this year was finding the right location for the fundraiser. They saw the house owned by David and Lynne Wilson in the Bantam part of Litchfield and were welcomed by them to use the space, even though it was for sale.
Donations for the fundraiser will continue to be accepted throughout the entirety of the event, Weinstein said. Examples of items they accept include new or gently used furniture, home goods, holiday decor, linens, rugs and lamps.
The money goes to support the nonprofit. While they said they receive 80 percent of their funding from the state’s department of health and mental wellness, the rest they have to source on their own.
“We found that this one is such a success that we only have to have a major event,” Weinstein said. “We have so many wonderful donors that have brought beautiful things here.”
Weinstein said the shop is staffed by about 60 volunteers throughout the duration of the fundraiser.
From Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, the shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. From Dec. 19 to Dec. 30, the shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The shop will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.