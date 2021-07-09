TORRINGTON — Three local restaurants are teaming up with St. John Paul the Great Academy in July, continuing a mutually beneficial program dubbed “Takeout Tuesdays.”
On two Tuesdays in July (and one Wednesday), a different local restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds from its takeout orders made between 4-8 p.m. to the Academy, a Catholic elementary school that enrolls more than 140 students from pre-k through grade 8.
Participating restaurants in July include:
July 13: Da Capo Ristorante Italiano, 625 Torrington Road., Litchfield, 860-482-6246, www.dacapolitchfield.com;
July 21 (Wednesday): Edison Grill, 178 Birge Park Rd., Harwinton, 860-485-1401, edisongrill.com; July 27: Noujaim’s Mediterranean Bistro, 436 Main St., Winsted, 860-379-0559, noujaimsbistro.com.
For more information, call the restaurants or St. John Paul the Great Academy at 860-489-4177.